AP govt. directs Transport dept. to ensure high security number plates to vehicles

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy has directed the Transport Department officials to ensure that all types of vehicles in the state have high security number plates. Jawahar Reddy said in the meeting of Road Safety Fund Executive Committee held at the State Secretariat on Thursday.



The old vehicle have also been directed to install high security number plates within a specified period. He clarified that there are name boards with the status of officials on the government vehicles and it is against the rules to do so. It should only be a government vehicle.



The Chief Secretary said that measures have been taken to ensure that all transport, rental vehicles, buses, tractors and trucks in the state are mandatorily affixed with radium tape to avoid accidents. The transport and police departments have been ordered to compulsorily install CCTV cameras at all major intersections where accidents are more likely to happen and connect them with the command control centre.

Meanwhile, R&B secretary Pradyumna explained the agenda items through a power point presentation. He said that measures are being taken to encourage enthusiasts to set up scrapping units so that old vehicles over 15 years old can be scrapped. The Road Safety Executive committee approved the proposals for automation of driving test tracks civil works in Visakhapatnam, NTR and Nellore districts.

Approval has been given for the development of these tracks in some districts. Special Chief Secretary of Finance Department SS Rawat, Principal Secretary of Home Department Harish Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary of Medical and Health Department MT Krishnababu, Additional DGP (Road Safety) Kripananda Tripathi Ujela and Additional Commissioner of Transport Department SAV Prasada Rao participated in the meeting.