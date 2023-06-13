AP govt. employees thanks YS Jagan on GPS, we are with employees, says YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Unions met Chief Minister YS Jagan and expressed their happiness over the cabinet's decisions in matters related to employees. Also, the leaders of the unions expressed their gratitude for deciding to implement GPS.



CM YS Jagan also made some important comments on this occasion and stated that the delivery mechanism will be good only if the employees are happy and the people will be happy. YS Jagan said that every program to keep the employees happy is being done with sincerity and advised the employees not to believe anything anyone says for political reasons. He said they are trying to show a solution to every problem without leaving the problems of the employees.



The CM said that they have been working for GPS for two years and opined that GPS will become a role model for the country, which will protect the living standards of the retired employees. CM Jagan ordered that all the decisions of the cabinet regarding the employees should come into force within 60 days and the authorities should take action without any delay. Also, CM Jagan has ordered the authorities to bring the daily wages category employees under the ambit of APCOS.

