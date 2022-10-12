AP govt. extends deadline for medical reimbursement scheme for employees

The Principal Secretary of the Health Department MT Krishnababu issued an order on Tuesday extending the deadline of the medical reimbursement scheme for government employees and pensioners from 1st August 2022 to 31st March 2023. He stated in his order that after examining the appeals made by the leaders of various trade unions regarding the government employees and pensioners, it is being extended for some more time.



It is explained in the order that the government has decided to apply the Medical Reimbursement Scheme along with the Government Employees Health Scheme (EHS).

He advised the CEO of Dr YSR Arogyasree Health Care Trust to make available suitable procedures to facilitate the EHS scheme of employees and pensioners. In this regard, the CEO of Aarogyasri was entrusted in the order that necessary measures should be taken and appropriate arrangements should be made.

It is suggested that appropriate mechanism should be set up so that the employees and pensioners do not face any problems. Krishna Babu clarified that these orders were issued with the consent of the Finance Department.