AP government extends night curfew for another week, advises people to adhere to covid regulations

The government of Andhra Pradesh has extended the night curfew in Andhra Pradesh for another week with restrictions being enforced from 10 pm to 6 am. The government stated that covid protocols must be followed. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday conducted a review on covid prevention and vaccination. CM Jagan instructed the officers to be ready to face if the third wave comes. He suggested speeding up the work of pediatric super care hospitals to be built in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati.



He said those police battalions should also be equipped with covid care equipment and doctors and steps should be taken to make oxygen beds available up to the level of community hospitals. The chief minister further said that oxygen cylinders and concentrators, telemedicine services, and internet facilities should be available in PHCs.

The CM said that 11 lakh doses could be saved through efficient management across the state and asserted that a hundred percent of all mothers with children under the age of five have been vaccinated. The CM directed the health department officials to start the process of vaccinating teachers as soon as the vaccination process is completed for those above 45 years. It was revealed that the state government has asked the centre to allocate the quota given to private hospitals to the state government.