AP govt. files petition in Chittoor court to cancel Narayana's bail in question paper leakage case

A petition has been filed in the Chittoor court seeking revocation of former minister Narayana's bail. Additional AG Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy filed the petition on behalf of the government. It is learned that Narayana was arrested on the 10th of this month in connection with the Tenth Class question paper leakage case.



Narayana was granted bail by the fourth additional judge of Chittoor on the morning of the 11th. The government has filed a petition seeking revocation of bail on the ground that there was a Narayana conspiracy in the Tenth Class paper leakage case.



Additional AG Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy told media that a revision petition has been filed in the district court on granting bail to former minister Narayana. "Bail was granted without filing a bail petition. Everyone is equal before the law. '' Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy said.



Former minister Narayana, who is facing charges in the Class X question paper leakage case, was arrested by Chittoor police at his residence in Kondapur of Hyderabad. On May 11, a local court in Chittoor granted bail to Narayana.