Live
- Trailer of Mahayoddha Rama Out: The Epic Ramayana Reimagined In Spectacular 3D
- Hyderabad Traffic Update: Heavy Traffic in Begumpet During Peak Hours
- KPCC Working President Manjunath Bhandari Urges Coordination Between Party Nominees and Officials
- Muliya Gold and Diamonds Sets World Record with Grand Showroom Inauguration in Bengaluru
- Digital Payment Volumes Surge 35% in FY25, Driven by Women, Gen Z & Millennials
- Karwa Chauth 2025: Puja Essentials and Ritual Guide for Devotees
- Odisha CM Majhi condemns murder of BJP leader, orders swift action
- Game of Thrones Prequel 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Set' for January 2026 Release
- 95, Lodhi Estate: Arvind Kejriwal gets a new address in Delhi
- Hyderabad Rain Update: Scattered Thunderstorms Continue for 1 Hour Across Key Areas
AP govt forms committee to address fishermen issues
Following a recommendation from Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, the government has established a committee aimed at addressing the concerns of...
Following a recommendation from Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, the government has established a committee aimed at addressing the concerns of fishermen in the Uppada coastal region of Kakinada district.
The newly formed committee will include the Commissioners of Industries and Fisheries, the Member Secretary of the AP Pollution Control Board, and the Kakinada District Collector. Additionally, members from the local fishing community, nominated by the District Collector, will be part of this committee.
The committee's mandate is to swiftly resolve the problems faced by fishermen in the Uppada area. Pawan Kalyan expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Fisheries Minister Atchannaidu for their prompt response to the fishermen's issues and for facilitating the formation of this committee.