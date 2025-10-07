  • Menu
AP govt forms committee to address fishermen issues

Following a recommendation from Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, the government has established a committee aimed at addressing the concerns of fishermen in the Uppada coastal region of Kakinada district.

The newly formed committee will include the Commissioners of Industries and Fisheries, the Member Secretary of the AP Pollution Control Board, and the Kakinada District Collector. Additionally, members from the local fishing community, nominated by the District Collector, will be part of this committee.

The committee's mandate is to swiftly resolve the problems faced by fishermen in the Uppada area. Pawan Kalyan expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Fisheries Minister Atchannaidu for their prompt response to the fishermen's issues and for facilitating the formation of this committee.

