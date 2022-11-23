AP govt. gets clearance for filling up Anganwadi Supervisor posts

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has given green signal for filling up the Anganwadi Supervisor posts on Wednesday. It is known that a hearing was held in the High Court on the petition filed for the filling up of Anganwadi posts.



The Andhra Pradesh High Court has stayed the promotion of Anganwadi workers as Extension Officers in the Women Development and Child Welfare Department. In this background, while the investigation continued on Wednesday, the AP High Court issued an order lifting the stay on the filling of Anganwadi supervisor posts.



Meanwhile, the AP government has released a notification for the recruitment of 560 Extension Officer (EO) posts in Anganwadi centers. The Women Development and Child Welfare Department of the state had earlier clarified that the recruitment process for the posts of Anganwadi Supervisor (Grade-2) was conducted in a very transparent manner and advised aspirants not to believe in false campaigns.