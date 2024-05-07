All eyes on Khammam LS seat

Khammam: The upcoming Lok Sabha elections have put a focus light on the Khammam seat with every major political party taking a keen interest in securing it. Notably, eleven of the seventeen elections for the Khammam Lok Sabha were won by candidates from the Congress party. In addition, TDP, YSRCP, BRS, and CPM each have won twice.

The BRS party wasted no time in announcing its candidate, retaining sitting MP Nama Nageswara Rao for the ticket. Nama, who is eyeing his third victory this election, has his priority set on winning the seat leveraging all the influence he has in the constituency and among voters.

The BJP is also giving the seat their full attention and effort. Compared to other parties, party candidate Tandra Vinod Rao began his campaign here early on and has enjoyed a widespread support.

And of course, the Congress party that made a historic comeback in the last Assembly elections, is looking to win with a big majority. Their candidate announcement was held under wraps until the last minute; the party’s nominee, Rmasahayam Raghuram Reddy’s nomination was filed on the last day.

The contender is a close relative of Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, the Minister of Revenue. Following the announcement of the candidacy, Minister Ponguleti engaged in a significant campaign for the candidate. In addition to Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti and his family, Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao is also working hard to secure a resounding victory for Raghuram Reddy.

The total number of voters in the seven constituencies of the Khammam Parliament is 16,31,039. Khammam has a staggering 3,24,073 voters, while Awararaopet has the fewest with 1,59,174.

In the most recent Assembly elections, the Congress had secured significant victories for seven seats. The results of the most recent Khammam assembly elections show that 2,36,224 votes were cast, with the Congress receiving 1,36,016 votes, BRS with 86,635 votes, and Janasena receiving 4,040 votes with BJP backing.

Meanwhile, upto 13,58,339 votes were cast in the seven constituencies of the Khammam Parliament. Congress received 54% of the vote (73,3293), BRS received 34% (467639 votes), and BJP and Janasena received 1.2% (16696 votes).