AP govt. gives sops to employees over special casual leaves and ex-gratia for diseases

The Andhra Pradesh state government has given good news to Andhra Pradesh government employees. Based on the recommendations of the 11th PRC, Special Secretary to the Government Shameer Singh Ravath has issued a GO declaring child adoption, child care, special leave for the disabled, and ex-gratia for various ailments.



The government has made it clear in the GO how many days a child adoptive employee can take leave, how many days leave is given for child care as well as the leaves applicable to disabled employees, and the extent to which those receiving treatment for life-threatening diseases can get ex gratia.

The government has said that an employee who adopts a child can take up to 180 days of leave and receive full pay even during the holidays. Similarly, the government has made it possible to use these holidays in conjunction with other holidays. If the adopted child is less than a month old, the leave can be up to a year. It said it can take leave of fewer than six months to seven months.

The government has decided to increase childcare leave from 60 days to 180 days. The employee can avail these leave at any time during his service. According to the GO, paralysed employees can receive special casual leave for up to seven days a year to have their prostheses replaced. The government said nursing employees working in high-risk wards can also take leave.

The government has announced ex-gratia for employees receiving treatment for life-threatening illnesses. Non-gazetted employees with a basic pay limit of Rs 35,570 will get Rs 11,560 to Rs 17,780, while Lost Grade employees will get Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month. Officials said in the GO that additional leave can be taken even after the end of earned leave and half pay leave.