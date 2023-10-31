AP govt. hands over cheques to victims of Viziagaram train accident

VIZIANAGARAM: The Andhra Pradesh government responded promptly after the Vizianagaram train accident. CM Jagan ordered the authorities to provide better medical services to the injured while ordering to coordinate with the railway authorities in relief operations.

He announced ten lakhs for the family of the deceased and two lakhs for the injured. However, the compensation was increased by 5 lakhs.

District Collector Nagalakshmi and Zilla Parishad Chairman Mazji Srinivasa Rao handed over compensation cheques to the victims at the government hospital. 10 people received Rs. 5 lakhs each while three received Rs. 10 lakhs, others Rs. 2 lakh each. The AP government has also provided Rs. 10 lakh each to 13 deceased.