Live
- We are not scared, this is an act of thieves, criminals: Rahul on alleged 'state sponsored hacking' of Apple phones of Congress, Opposition leaders
- Mass prohibitory orders in Rajahmundry
- Reservation crisis: Security beefed up in Maharashtra border areas
- Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal awarded to CRPF, NIA, NCB, states police
- Men’s ODI WC: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan out of the Bangladesh clash due to concussion
- Air India to start non-stop flights between Mumbai and Melbourne from Dec 15
- Significance of multivitamins in supporting immune health
- Mahua Moitra drops case against media houses, social media platforms in cash-for-query row
- Prez Murmu arrives on two-day visit to Ladakh
- Less pay push ASHAs in Kashmir into protest mode
Just In
AP govt. hands over cheques to victims of Viziagaram train accident
Highlights
VIZIANAGARAM: The Andhra Pradesh government responded promptly after the Vizianagaram train accident. CM Jagan ordered the authorities to provide...
VIZIANAGARAM: The Andhra Pradesh government responded promptly after the Vizianagaram train accident. CM Jagan ordered the authorities to provide better medical services to the injured while ordering to coordinate with the railway authorities in relief operations.
He announced ten lakhs for the family of the deceased and two lakhs for the injured. However, the compensation was increased by 5 lakhs.
District Collector Nagalakshmi and Zilla Parishad Chairman Mazji Srinivasa Rao handed over compensation cheques to the victims at the government hospital. 10 people received Rs. 5 lakhs each while three received Rs. 10 lakhs, others Rs. 2 lakh each. The AP government has also provided Rs. 10 lakh each to 13 deceased.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS