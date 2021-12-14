AP govt. hikes YSR Pension Kanuka amount, to be implemented from January 2022

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given good news for pensioners in the state. It has announced that the old-age pension of Rs. 2250 will be increased to Rs. 2500 and clarified that it will be implemented from January 1, 2022, as a New Year gift. This was revealed by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a video conference held with collectors and officials. The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief ministerhas given good news for pensioners in the state. It has announced that the old-age pension of Rs. 2250 will be increased to Rs. 2500 and clarified that it will be implemented from January 1, 2022, as a New Year gift. This was revealed byin a video conference held with collectors and officials.

Meanwhile, during the 2019 Assembly elections, YS Jagan promised to increase the pension to Rs. 3000. Currently, 61,72,964 pensioners across the state are receiving pensions every month.

On the other hand, the government has released a schedule to implement various schemes in December 2021 and January 2022. According to it, implementation of the Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme will be implemented on December 21 followed by

distribution of benefits to remaining beneficiaries who have erroneously leftover under various schemes and programs are undertaken on December 28. this year.