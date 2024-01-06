  • Menu
AP govt implementing social security pensions in big way

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy distributing the newly-hiked pensions to the beneficiaries in Venkatachalam mandal in Sarvepalle constituency in Nellore district on Friday
Highlights

Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy says no other State in the country is providing pensions on such a large-scale

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has said that Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the entire country implementing social security pensions in a big way. Addressing the gathering after distributing the newly-hiked pensions to the beneficiaries in Venkatachalam mandal on Friday, the Minister has said that the State government was distributing pensions worth Rs 95.54 crore to 3,19,952 beneficiaries every month in Nellore district. In all, 40,732 people get benefited to the tune of Rs 12.25 crore in Sarvepalle constituency.

He recalled that earlier it was very difficult to get new pensions sanctioned in a village. However, after the YSR Congress Party came to power in 2019 elections, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy liberally sanctioned the SSPs to all eligible people.

The Minister has urged the people to assess the current YSRCP rule and the performance of the previous TDP government and judge for themselves which is the best governance. Venkatachalam MPP Kavitha, tahsildar Naresh and others were present.

