AP govt. increases age limit for non-uniform posts in the state

AP govt. increases age limit for non-uniform posts in the state
The Andhra Pradesh state government has made a decision to benefit the unemployed elderly people by increasing the age limit for certain job positions.

The Andhra Pradesh state government has made a decision to benefit the unemployed elderly people by increasing the age limit for certain job positions.

The age limit for non-uniform posts, which are filled directly by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission and other recruitment agencies, has been raised from 34 to 42 years.

Additionally, the existing age limit for uniform posts has been increased by two years. This age limit increase will be applicable until September 30th of next year.

The Chief Secretary of the State Government, Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy, issued an order on Tuesday to implement this decision.

