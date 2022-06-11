AP Govt inks pact with Homi Bhabha for cancer care

Visakhapatnam: Seven medical colleges have been identified wherein cancer care units will provide free treatment and three centres of excellence proposed in Vijayawada, Tirupati and Vizag to upgrade cancer care services, said MT Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare.

Participating in the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre's (HBCHRC) first 'Annual Cancer Congress Conference' held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, Krishna Babu said the Andhra Pradesh government was committed to providing health infrastructure and comprehensive cancer care services.

The Principal Secretary said the government was providing free services to the people through Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust. He suggested that Aarogyasri empanelled cancer hospitals to be included in the National Cancer Grid.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was exchanged between the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the HBCHRC for technical assistance, operation infrastructure and human resource training. Delivering his keynote address, Director, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, Dr Rajendra Badwe said special attention should be paid to provide equitable access to cancer care.

He further added that the highest percentage of cancer cases recorded in the country is due to tobacco use, obesity, sedentary lifestyle and related disorders. Meanwhile, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital doctors explained the risk factors of multiple chronic cancers. Among others, Director of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital Umesh Mahanshetty and doctors, District Medical and Health Officer K Vijaya Lakshmi were present. Earlier, HBCHRC organised a 'no-tobacco' awareness drive followed by a walk.