AP govt. introduces key bills in assembly during budget sessions

Andhra Pradesh government introduced three important bills aimed at strengthening local governance and addressing the needs of government employees. The Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Bill – 2024 and the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Bill – 2024 were presented by Minister Narayana, while the Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Bill – 2014 was introduced by Minister Payyavula Keshav.

Meanwhile, the Legislative Council was adjourned until tomorrow after a heated discussion on the state budget. Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) from both the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) actively participated in the debates. YCP MLCs raised concerns about the lack of funds allocated for the implementation of the Super Six schemes in the budget, questioning the government's commitment amidst escalating debt figures, reportedly in the billions. The MLCs expressed frustration that while the government announced the Super Six schemes, they did not clarify how these would be funded given the state’s financial liabilities.

In response, the government firmly rejected the allegations put forward by the YCP MLCs. Minister Nadendla Manohar stated that the government should not be held accountable for factors beyond its control, emphasizing the commitment to uphold every promise made during the election campaign.

Moreover, he announced that the central government is expected to provide a grant of ₹15,000 crores for the construction of the state capital. Minister Manohar clarified that this amount is not a loan, indicating that the central government would secure a loan to transfer the funds as a grant to the state.