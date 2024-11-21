  • Menu
AP Govt. Introduces Resolution for High Court Bench in Kurnool

AP Govt. Introduces Resolution for High Court Bench in Kurnool
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh government has introduced a resolution in the Assembly to establish a permanent bench of the High Court in the city. The resolution was...

Andhra Pradesh government has introduced a resolution in the Assembly to establish a permanent bench of the High Court in the city. The resolution was presented by Minister NMD Farooq.

The demand for a High Court bench in Kurnool has been a longstanding aspiration among the local population. Historically, this request gained traction during the Prajagalam program, when the then Leader of the Opposition and current Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, assured citizens that efforts would be made to fulfill this need.

Recently, Chief Minister Naidu conducted a review of the situation and instructed authorities to expedite the necessary procedures for the establishment of the High Court bench in Kurnool. This initiative is expected to enhance access to justice for the region and address the needs of its residents effectively.

