AP govt. issues notices to secretariat employees association

In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued a show cause notice to the Secretariat Employees Association (APSA), represented by its member Venkatarami Reddy, concerning possible violations of the Election Code. This action comes after Reddy raised concerns regarding the activities conducted by APSA, which he claims contravene electoral regulations.

In response to the government's notice, Secretary Krishna and other office bearers of APSA presented their case, clarifying that Venkatarami Reddy’s involvement in the election campaign was purely in a personal capacity, and not reflective of the association's official stance or actions.

The General Administration Department (GAD) has stated that it was not consulted about activities taking place outside the Secretariat, which could further complicate the association's standing. The GAD's show cause notice raises the prospect of the potential cancellation of APSA's recognition if satisfactory explanations are not provided.

The situation emphasizes the ongoing tensions related to election conduct among government employees, as regulatory bodies seek to maintain adherence to electoral standards. Further developments are anticipated as the APSA prepares its official response to the government’s inquiry.