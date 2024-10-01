AP govt. issues notification on Liquor Policy, invites applications from today

In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh government has unveiled a new liquor policy, with the Excise Department announcing the opening of applications for new liquor shops. This initiative comes with a time limit of two years and aims to regulate the retail liquor trade across the state.

From today until October 9, interested parties can submit their applications to obtain a license for one of the 3,396 planned liquor shops. The lottery to allocate these licenses is scheduled for October 11.



Applicants are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 2 lakhs, and they are permitted to apply for multiple shop licenses. In addition to the application fee, a fixed license fee ranging between Rs. 50 lakhs and Rs. 85 lakhs will also be mandated.