AP govt. lifts Power Holiday restrictions in the state, to supply uninterrupted power

It is known that there has been a power crisis in Andhra Pradesh for some time. With this the government declared a power holiday for the industries. Meanwhile, the government has recently announced that it will continue uninterrupted power supply in the state. It said the Power Holiday regulations have been completely lifted from the 16th of this month.

It is learnt that Power Holiday was imposed due to problems in power supply due to shortage of coal. Unofficial cuts were imposed across the state as power shortages worsened in early summer. Power Holiday imposed on industries as it was not possible to buy electricity even in the open market.

As Power consumption was reduced for a few days as the weather cooled down in the wake of the recent Asani cyclone leading to the relaxation of the Power Holiday rules. However, power cuts continued.