AP govt. makes arrangements for Independence Day in Vijayawada

The government of Andhra Pradesh has made all the arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations to be held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Monday.



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hoist the national flag as part of the Independence celebrations and address the people of the state. As part of these celebrations, tableau from different sectors will be performed.

A traditional at home program will be held at Raj Bhavan in the evening at 5:30 PM in which CM YS Jagan Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the program along with dignitaries from various sectors.

On the occasion of Independence Day, the AP government has issued an order to release 175 prisoners from jail. To this extent, the Government has accepted the recommendations of the Standing Committee and Home Secretary Harish Gupta has issued the order.