Live
- Villagers stage protest for road
- Daily Horoscope for December 13, 2024: What Are Your Stars Saying Today
- Officials to provide infrastructure to resettlement villages in tiger zone: DC
- Additional Collector inspects Collectorate
- ‘Daily exercise, sports play a vital role in human life’
- 50 tailoring students presented certificates
- Comprehensive education employees protest for pay scale implementation
- Bengal school job case: SC orders Partha Chatterjee's release on bail by Feb 1
- YSRCP stages protests on farmers' issues across AP
- Massive Drug Seizure in Sangareddy: Rs. 100 Crore Worth Drugs Confiscated
Just In
Additional Collector inspects Collectorate
Highlights
Additional Collector S. Kiran Kumar conducted surprise inspections of various government department offices at the Integrated District Offices Complex (Collectorate) on Thursday.
Nizamabad : Additional Collector S. Kiran Kumar conducted surprise inspections of various government department offices at the Integrated District Offices Complex (Collectorate) on Thursday.
He visited the offices of the District Education, Medical and Health, Civil Supplies, Cooperation, and Industries Departments, checking the attendance of officials and staff.
He advised everyone to perform their duties with dedication and punctuality. He also urged them to interact harmoniously with the public and provide satisfactory services.
Additionally, he stressed the importance of keeping the offices clean. The Additional Collector was accompanied by Collectorate AO Prashanth and other district officials from the respective departments.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS