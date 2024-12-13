Additional Collector inspects Collectorate

Nizamabad : Additional Collector S. Kiran Kumar conducted surprise inspections of various government department offices at the Integrated District Offices Complex (Collectorate) on Thursday.

He visited the offices of the District Education, Medical and Health, Civil Supplies, Cooperation, and Industries Departments, checking the attendance of officials and staff.

He advised everyone to perform their duties with dedication and punctuality. He also urged them to interact harmoniously with the public and provide satisfactory services.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of keeping the offices clean. The Additional Collector was accompanied by Collectorate AO Prashanth and other district officials from the respective departments.