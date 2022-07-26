AP govt. mulls to appoint women drivers in APSRTC buses

Andhra Pradesh government has given good news to women saying that it would appoint them as APSRTC bus drivers. The government has started taking steps in that direction. Officials of the state social welfare department have prepared a plan to train SC women in the state as bus drivers and guidelines for the selection of candidates for training will be released soon by Social Welfare Department. The EDs of SC Corporation of 13 joint districts have already been given preliminary instructions. Candidates who have completed the 10th standard are eligible for this training.



Applications received from women will be examined and eligible will be selected as per the rules. Later, the selected candidates will be given training for 32 days in the available RTC driving schools in the joint districts. The training will be on the RTC bus itself. The government will make payments to the RTC through the SC Corporation for giving this training. Along with training in driving, women are also given a heavy driving license. Based on the qualification and skills of these candidates, in the first stage, they are proposed to be appointed to the vacant SC backlog posts in RTC



Minister Meruga Nagarjuna said that the necessary process for the selection of deserving candidates has already been started. The selected SC women will be trained in a heavy vehicle driving through RTC. He said that the women who have completed the training will be reported to the government to be appointed to the vacant 310 SC backlog driver posts in RTC in the first phase.