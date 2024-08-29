Live
AP govt. Orders High-Level Investigation into Mumbai Actress Case
The Andhra Pradesh government has initiated a serious inquiry into the case involving a Mumbai actress, following significant public interest and allegations against the police
The Andhra Pradesh government has initiated a serious inquiry into the case involving a Mumbai actress, following significant public interest and allegations against the police. A high-level investigation has been ordered by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), directing the Vijayawada Commissioner of Police, Rajasekhar, to oversee a comprehensive probe.
The officials have asked those with complaints related to the case to submit them online, facilitating a thorough examination of all aspects. The involvement of police officers in the allegations prompted authorities to ensure a meticulous investigation.
