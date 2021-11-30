AP govt. orders officials to speed up Covid vaccination to prevent new variant Omicron

Minister Alla Nani said that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed that appropriate steps be taken to prevent the new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, from entering the state. CM Jagan conducted a review on the progress of covid vaccination and the efficiency of oxygen beds. Speaking to media after the review, Minister Alla Nani said that the CM had directed to conduct RTPCR tests at airports for travelers coming to the state from abroad.

Similarly, authorities have been directed to expedite covid vaccination across the state. He said the two-dose vaccination process should be completed by the end of December and January 15. Increasing the facilities in the hospitals, he said to increase the number of tests. Alla Nani said CM Jagan had directed the authorities to implement all the steps taken in the past in the covid case. Similarly, Minister Alla Nani appealed to the people to take precautionary measures against covid.

He said the Union Health Ministry had written to the state governments and released some guidelines. The minister says so far not a single Omicron case has been registered in the AP. He said the authorities have been directed to follow the central guidelines. Minister Alla Nani said all the guidelines would be released soon.