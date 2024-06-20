AP govt. Orders Revocation of Continued Services for Retired Employees

In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders to revoke the continuation of services for retired employees in various departments. Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad has directed officials to exclude retired employees who are still working in the government sectors.

The government has taken a strict stance against the previous orders that allowed retired employees to continue in their roles post-retirement. Chief Secretary Prasad has instructed officials to submit a report on the dismissal of retired employees by the 24th of this month.

Furthermore, if the services of any retired employees are deemed necessary in a department, officials have been directed to follow the relevant rules and obtain the latest orders accordingly. Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Government Secretaries have all been mandated to adhere to these instructions.

The government's decision to revoke the continuation of services for retired employees aims to ensure compliance with regulations and promote efficiency in government departments. The move underscores the administration's commitment to upholding transparency and accountability in the state's workforce.