AP govt. plans to set up Integrated collectorates in new districts for ease of administration

The Andhra Pradesh state government is planning to set up integrated collectorates in the new districts. It is hoped that by setting up all the major district offices in one place they will be made more accessible to the public. This is expected to greatly reduce the need for land and also the cost. Integrated Collectorate Complexes have been set up at various places in the new districts formed in Telangana and there are similar ones elsewhere in other states. Authorities said they have looked at all of them and come to an understanding of how to set up integrated collectorates according to the conditions and needs of our state.

Similar to village and ward secretariats.

All the services are being provided from one place in the village and ward secretariat system which has already been revolutionised by the state government. The entire village administration system is centralized there. Similarly in the new districts, it is hoped to bring all the administrative divisions under one umbrella. Apart from the Collectorate and SP offices, the offices of the DEO, Agriculture JD, and Welfare Departments are functioning in over a hundred district centers. All of the existing district centers are located elsewhere.

There is a large area of ​​collectorates, collector's bungalows, and SP offices established during the British period. More land would be needed if separate offices were to be set up in the new districts in the same manner. The cost of construction is also huge. It is a known fact that land availability in district centers is very low at present.

In this context, if all the offices are set up in one place, there will be no land problem. Officers' quarters, meeting rooms, and vehicle parking are all expected to be in one place. The officials said the government is currently planning to set up these collectorate complexes in 13 new district centers, excluding 13 district centers. It is learned that the required land has already been identified in the respective district centers. Information that the Committee headed by the Chief Secretary, Department of Transport, R&B, among the committees set up to make recommendations on the formation of new districts, has given a detailed report on the Integrated Collectorates.