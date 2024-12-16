New pension, ration card approvals soon: Minister

Ongole: The state Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy emphasised the government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare and development of underprivileged sections of society.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, the minister highlighted several educational initiatives including a focus on improving residential school facilities, implementing strategies to enhance Inter examination results, and categorising students based on their potential to provide targeted support.

He informed that with the support of coaching from the government, 40 students were selected for medical education through NEET, and 60 students are securing admission to IIT and NIT institutions.

He announced an ongoing survey to identify and remove ineligible social pension beneficiaries and promised new pension and ration card approvals soon.

Addressing Welfare Goals, the minister reaffirmed the government’s dedication to implementing all promised welfare schemes, and continuous improvement of residential school facilities.