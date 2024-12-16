KTR targets CM over his comments about sending L&T CFO to jail

Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Sunday targeted Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his remarks on sending his opponents into jail.

The BRS leader took to X, asking, “What was the message Revanth Reddy was sending to the industry fraternity with such frivolous statements? As Revanth experienced jail life after being caught red-handed with a bag of cash, he seems to want everyone else to experience the same,” he stated.

“Which Chief Minister, in his right mind, would openly and callously threaten the CFO of a reputed organisation like L&T with jail time simply for voicing an opinion on a government scheme that impacted their organisation? What message is Revanth sending to the industry fraternity with such frivolous statements? Is this your disruptive strategy to woo investments, Rahul Gandhi?” asked KTR.