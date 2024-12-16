Live
- Four of a family killed in road accident in Bengal’s Cooch Behar
- Israel continues airstrikes across Syria, targeting military arsenals
- 2024 round-up: Govt completes disinvestment of Ferro Scrap Nigam, GIC Re offer for sale
- Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Sees Surge in Ticket Occupancy After Arrest Incident, Breaks Box Office Records
- Best Budget-Friendly 50-Inch Smart TVs of 2024
- Inspector accused of sexual harassment
- Industry Minister Charts Vision for SWIFT City
- Sri Nishchalanandanatha Mahaswamiji appointed as successor of Vishva Okkaliga Mahasamsthana Math
- Paytm Spreads Christmas Cheer with Discounts on Travel Bookings
- SCCL CMD on green mission
Just In
KTR targets CM over his comments about sending L&T CFO to jail
BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Sunday targeted Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his remarks on sending his opponents into jail.
Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Sunday targeted Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his remarks on sending his opponents into jail.
The BRS leader took to X, asking, “What was the message Revanth Reddy was sending to the industry fraternity with such frivolous statements? As Revanth experienced jail life after being caught red-handed with a bag of cash, he seems to want everyone else to experience the same,” he stated.
“Which Chief Minister, in his right mind, would openly and callously threaten the CFO of a reputed organisation like L&T with jail time simply for voicing an opinion on a government scheme that impacted their organisation? What message is Revanth sending to the industry fraternity with such frivolous statements? Is this your disruptive strategy to woo investments, Rahul Gandhi?” asked KTR.