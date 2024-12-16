Live
- Four of a family killed in road accident in Bengal’s Cooch Behar
- Israel continues airstrikes across Syria, targeting military arsenals
- 2024 round-up: Govt completes disinvestment of Ferro Scrap Nigam, GIC Re offer for sale
- Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Sees Surge in Ticket Occupancy After Arrest Incident, Breaks Box Office Records
- Best Budget-Friendly 50-Inch Smart TVs of 2024
- Inspector accused of sexual harassment
- Industry Minister Charts Vision for SWIFT City
- Sri Nishchalanandanatha Mahaswamiji appointed as successor of Vishva Okkaliga Mahasamsthana Math
- Paytm Spreads Christmas Cheer with Discounts on Travel Bookings
- SCCL CMD on green mission
Just In
Telangana Cabinet Meeting Scheduled for Today
Highlights
The Telangana Cabinet, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, will convene today at 2 PM in the Assembly Committee Hall.
Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, will convene today at 2 PM in the Assembly Committee Hall. This crucial meeting is expected to focus on various administrative and developmental matters concerning the state.
The Cabinet is likely to deliberate on key issues, including welfare schemes, infrastructure projects, and upcoming initiatives aimed at benefiting the people of Telangana. Officials and political observers are anticipating significant decisions to emerge from the session, which could set the course for future governance strategies.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS