Telangana Cabinet Meeting Scheduled for Today

Highlights

The Telangana Cabinet, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, will convene today at 2 PM in the Assembly Committee Hall.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, will convene today at 2 PM in the Assembly Committee Hall. This crucial meeting is expected to focus on various administrative and developmental matters concerning the state.

The Cabinet is likely to deliberate on key issues, including welfare schemes, infrastructure projects, and upcoming initiatives aimed at benefiting the people of Telangana. Officials and political observers are anticipating significant decisions to emerge from the session, which could set the course for future governance strategies.

