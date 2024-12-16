Muslim body reminds CM of unkept poll promises

Hyderabad: While congratulating Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy upon the completion of one year in office, Tahreek Muslim Shabban reminded him of the promises made by him to the Muslim community, including the minority sub-plan.

Addressing a press conference, Tehreek’s president and former Telangana Muslim JAC leader, Mohammed Mushtaq Mallik, urged the Congress government to take immediate action to address the concerns of the Muslim community. “The first year is always a challenge for any government, and we acknowledge the positive steps taken. However, the exclusion and neglect of minorities cannot continue if the Congress wants to retain the trust of the community,” he said.

He has urged the Congress government to address the aspirations of the Muslim community, calling for stronger inclusion and action on promises made during the 2023 elections.

“One year may not be enough for transformative change, but it is sufficient to show intent and initiate key measures,” he said, urging the government to take concrete steps to fulfil its commitments.

Mallik emphasised that the Muslim community had extended strong support to the Congress in the elections and highlighted areas where the government could improve its outreach.

He expressed concern over the lack of a Muslim minister in the cabinet, marking a significant deviation from past practices in Telangana. He called for the immediate induction of a capable Muslim leader into the cabinet, stating that representation was critical not just symbolically but to ensure the community’s voice was heard at the highest levels of governance.

He warned that if the Congress believed the Muslim community had no alternatives, it was wrong. “The Muslim community has several options, and we will explore them if Congress fails to fulfil its promises,” he asserted.