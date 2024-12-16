TPCC chief bristles at BRS for spreading canards about govt

Hyderabad: The PCC President, B Mahesh Kumar Goud, strongly criticised the BRS leadership for spreading false narratives about the Congress government.

In an open letter to former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the occasion of a year’s completion of Congress rule, he expressed disappointment that KCR and his family failed to introspect, even as the people of Telangana rejected their party in the Assembly polls. Targeting BRS working president KT Rama Rao, Mahesh Kumar accused him of misleading the public and making baseless accusations against the Congress government’s initiatives. He accused KTR of hypocrisy, stating that his tenure was marked by broken promises and unfinished projects, including the Musi Riverfront project and the metro rail.

Recalling KCR’s unfulfilled promises to the people of Telangana, particularly those made during the Telangana movement, PCC president accused KCR of manipulating public sentiment to rise to power. He alleged that the BRS president betrayed the very people whose sacrifices led to the formation of the State. He also recalled KCR’s pledge to make a Dalit the first chief minister of Telangana. “Your campaign promises of water, funds, and jobs turned out to be hollow. Those who contributed to the Telangana movement were sidelined as you consolidated power within your family,” Mahesh Kumar asserted.

The Congress government, he claimed, has already fulfilled its employment promises. Under Congress leadership, over 54,000 government jobs were filled within the first year, and recruitment exams were successfully conducted, despite attempts by the BRS to disrupt the process. Urging KCR to take a more constructive approach as the Leader of the Opposition, he asked KCR to take an active part in the Assembly and offer constructive advice rather than remaining isolated at his farmhouse while levelling baseless accusations.