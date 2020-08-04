AP Govt re-promulgated Ordinance on PR Election reforms

Amaravati: State government has promulgated the second Ordinance on Tuesday, to bring the reforms in the Panchayat and local body elections.

It is the second Ordinance for the same purpose. In fact, the government promulgated this Ordinance six months back, just before the local body elections. But, it didn't introduce that Ordinance in the recent Assembly session.

As the Ordinance was not approved by the Assembly and lost the six month time period, the government again promulgated the same. It is known that the state government has been contemplating to introduce the election reforms in local body elections.

It reduced the tune period for conducting the elections and imposed heavy penalties and punishments for Code violation.