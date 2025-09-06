AP govt ready to set up intl arbitration centre in Vizag: CM

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh government is ready to establish the proposed International Arbitration Centre in Visakhapatnam with the support of the judiciary, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu declared while participating as a distinguished guest at the International Mediation Conference held here on Friday. The Chief Minister stressed the need to develop a mechanism to reduce disputes by recourse to Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) systems, apart from using technology to support the economic growth of India.

Organised jointly by Trilegal, the Asian Centre for International Arbitration and Mediation (ACIAM) and the National Law Institute University, Bhopal and supported by the Commonwealth Lawyers Association, London, NIVAARAN, Delhi and IAMC, Hyderabad, the conference focused on the theme ‘Bridging access to justice through techniques, technology and institutions’.

Assuring the state government’s complete support to ACIAM, Naidu emphasised the importance of strengthening the ecosystem of mediation and arbitration. Talking about how technology had come in handy in more ways than one, the Chief Minister highlighted how “mobile case updates, e-filing, virtual hearings and multilingual tools are making the judicial system not only accessible to the common man but also transparent”.

Reiterating that the Singapore Mediation and Arbitration Centre was considered the best mediation centre globally, the Chief Minister stressed the need for developing the biggest ADR centre in Visakhapatnam that can better the one in Singapore.

Participating as the chief guest, Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant highlighted that institutions like ACIAM were vital to delivering justice in a structured, professional and credible manner. Supreme Court Judge Justice PS Narasimha, who attended the conference, stressed the urgent need to promote mediation, particularly in developing states like Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Justice of the AP High Court Justice D S Thakur underlined that institutions such as ACIAM were indispensable for ensuring speedy justice.

He emphasised that by enhancing public trust in dispute resolution, mediation centres could play a transformative role in the justice delivery system. He mentioned that training had been given to 1,400 mediators and 800 more will be trained by December.

Secretary-General, ACIAM Surya Raju outlined the institution’s structure, functioning, and ambitious goals.

Vice-Chancellor of NLIU, Bhopal S. Surya Prakash commended the initiative of setting up of ACIAM in Visakhapatnam. He stressed that the establishment of such an institution will not only strengthen access to justice but also enhance confidence in India’s ADR ecosystem. He suggested the establishment of an international school of maritime law in Visakhapatnam to resolve increasing maritime disputes.

The conference brought eminent jurists, policymakers, academicians, and ADR professionals to deliberate on the future of institutional mediation in India and beyond.