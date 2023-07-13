AP Govt releases list of students selected for IIIT Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday released the final list of candidates selected for admission into Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (IIIT) in the state. He said 4400 students will be admitted for the first year course in four IIITs located at Nuzvid, RK Valley (Idupulapaya), Ongole and Srikakulam campuses.

He said 23,628 students belongs to the Government schools and 14,727 students belongs to the private schools have applied for the admissions and 4400 of them got admissions basing on the merit. Minister Botcha released the final results of the students in a hotel. Addressing on the occasion, he said a student secured 599 marks in the SSC public examination has applied for admission. He said the general students cut off marks is 583 and added that top 20 students who got admission are from the Government schools and it shows how the Government is giving priority to education.

He said the counseling for admissions into courses will be held from July 20 to 25 and the first year classes will begin in the first week of August 2023. Giving details of counseling he said the counseling will be held for admissions in Nuzvid campus and RK Valley on July 20 and 21. Interviews for admissions into Ongole and Srikakulam campuses will be held on July 24 and 25. Minister said 1100 seats are in each campus and 911 of them are allotted for general category. Of the total seats, 63.98 percent reserved for girls and the rest of 36.01 percent are for the boys.