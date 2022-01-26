AP govt. releases notification for formation of new districts, seeks objections in a month

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued a notification setting up new districts in AP. The notification was issued specifying the revenue boundaries and district centres of the total 26 districts. The notification said that 26 districts would be formed instead of 13 districts and announced the same old names for the districts now formed with district centres. The new districts include Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraj, NTR, Anakapalli, Konaseema, Eluru, Bapatla, Palnadu, Nandyala, Sri Satyasai, Kakinada, Annamaiah, Sri Balaji and Parvathipuram.



On the other hand, Manyam district with Parvathipuram as its centre, Alluri Seetarama Raju district with Paderu as its centre, Anakapalli district with Anakapalli as its centre, Kakinada district with Kakinada as its centre, Konaseema district with Amalapuram as its centre, Eluru district with Eluru as its centre, Bapatla district with Bapatla as its centre and Nandyal with Nandyal, Sree Satyasai district with Puttaparthi as the centre, Annamaiah district with Rayachoti as the center, Palnadu with Narasaraopet as centre, NTR district with Vijayawada as its centre and Sri Balaji district with Tirupati as the center were formed. The district centers have been shifted to East Godavari and West Godavari districts. East Godavari district with Rajahmundry as its centre and West Godavari district with Bhimavaram as its center.

It will receive objections and suggestions from locals on notifications for new districts. The notification clarifies that objections and suggestions should be made within 30 days. On the other hand, Revenue divisions in Andhra Pradesh have increased with the formation of new districts. Currently, there are 50 revenue divisions in the coastal and Rayalaseema districts, while the YSRCP government has proposed another 13 new revenue divisions.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken another crucial step by undertaking various reforms including setting up a system of secretariats with the aim of providing speedy services to the people. As promised in the election manifesto, the state is gearing up for a reorganisation by forming a district for the Lok Sabha constituency. Chief Minister Jagan approved the reorganization proposals for 26 districts as per the recommendations of a high-level committee set up earlier under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to reorganise the districts.





