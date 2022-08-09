AP govt. sanctions Rs.15 crore for Bara Shaheed Dargah, Kotam Reddy thanks YS Jagan

The Andhra Pradesh government has geared up for the development of Bara Shaheed Dargah. It issued an order on Monday evening sanctioning Rs.15 crores for comprehensive development of Dargah. Funds were sanctioned based on the report of Collector Chakradhar Babu. Development works like complex, internal cement roads, gold pond etc. have been approved in Dargah premises. Based on the collector's report, the government has issued an order releasing funds for the development of Barashahid Dargah on the request of public representatives.



It is learnt that the development work to be undertaken was reviewed with Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and a report was submitted to the state government through the collector. Kotam Reddy brothers specially brought it to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's attention and the development works to be undertaken in the premises of Barashahid Dargah, which is the most prestigious in the district, were explained. As a result, orders were issued releasing funds of Rs.15 crores for the Dargah development works.

Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy thanked YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allocating funds of Rs.15 crore for the development of Barashahid Dargah, where the most prestigious bread festival is organized in the state. "As a devotee of the Dargah, I am very happy to receive good news on the festival of bread; I worked sincerely for the development of Dargah. It was possible with the support of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy," he said.