AP govt. selects 7 best schools in the state, to receive memento on August 15

The Department of Education for Andhra Pradesh has selected 7 public educational institutions as the best schools in the state as they acquired 100 percent pass and highest marks in the 10th public examinations.



On the occasion of Independence Day on August 15, mementos will be handed over to these schools by the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.



Prakasam District's Hanumanthunipadu ZP High School, Srikakulam District's Kinthali ZP High School, Vizianagaram District's Tatipudi AP Girls Residential High School, Vizianagaram District's Bhadragiri Tribal Welfare Girls Residential School, Vizianagaram District's Perumali AP Model School, Prakasam District's Rayabvaram Girls Social Welfare Residential School, Kurnool's Dr. Merial College Municipal Corporation High School and Srikakulam District Vangara KGB Vidyalayam were selected as the best schools.