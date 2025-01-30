Live
Just In
AP govt. set to launch WhatsApp Governance for Civic Services
In a groundbreaking initiative, the state government is set to launch WhatsApp governance today, marking the first time such a service will be implemented in the country. This innovative platform aims to streamline the delivery of civic services, allowing citizens to submit requests and access essential information directly through WhatsApp.
The initiative will commence with a pilot phase, offering a total of 161 different civic services across various departments, including Endowments, Energy, APSRTC, Revenue, and Municipal services. Plans for a second phase are underway, which will introduce additional services to further enhance the governance experience.
Minister Nara Lokesh will officially unveil the WhatsApp governance program this Thursday. The Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, reviewed the initiative on Wednesday, where officials provided a detailed presentation on how residents can utilize the platform to acquire necessary services.