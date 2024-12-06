AP govt. sets up SIT to probe rice trafficking case

In a decisive move to tackle the growing issue of illegal transportation of ration rice, the state government has mandated the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT). This initiative aims to ensure strict enforcement and accountability regarding the distribution of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice.

Vineet Brij Lal has been appointed as the Chairman of the SIT, which comprises five officers who will be dedicated to the investigation of all reported cases of illegal transportation. To maintain transparency and track progress, the SIT will prepare a comprehensive report every 15 days, detailing developments in the cases and submit it to the government.

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar has directed the state Director General of Police (DGP) and the Home Secretary to provide the SIT with complete information and necessary documentation pertaining to these illegal activities. The government's robust approach underscores its commitment to addressing this serious concern effectively.