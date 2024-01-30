AP govt. shuffles 30 IPS officers in the state

Live
Just In
Andhra Pradesh state government has transferred 30 IPS officers in the state. Additional DG (Vigilance-Enforcement) Kumar Vishwajit has been posted as...
Andhra Pradesh state government has transferred 30 IPS officers in the state. Additional DG (Vigilance-Enforcement) Kumar Vishwajit has been posted as Additional DG (Railways). Dr. Kolli Raghurami Reddy, who is currently IG in the Intelligence Cell (CI) Department, has been transferred as Vigilance-Enforcement IG. He was also given additional responsibilities as Drug Controller DG. Along with them, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy issued an order on Monday transferring 28 more IPS officers.
Atul Singh, who was the Chairman of SLPRB, has been transferred as Additional DG of APSP. CID IG CH Srikanth has been posted as Octopus IG and Road Safety Authority IGP (FAC). SV Rajasekharababu, who was the Octopus IG, has been given the charge of Home Guard IG (FAC) by the SLPRB Chairman. Sarvashrest Tripathi is currently Admin IG has been transferred as CID IG.
Visakhapatnam DIG S Hari Krishna has been posted as IGP (Personnel), Ooji Technical Services (FAC). KV Mohan Rao has been transferred as DIG (DGP Office) as Sports IG. Kurnool Range DIG S Senthil Kumar has been transferred as Octopus DIG, DGP Office Law and Order (FAC). Rahul Dev Sharma, Commandant, 5th Battalion, APSP (Vijayanagaram) has been transferred to the office of DIG (Training) DGP. Vishal Gunni has been transferred from DCP Law and Order (Vijayawada) to DIG (Visakhapatnam) range.
Here are the officials transferred
Kumar Vishwajit as Additional DG of Railway Police
APSP Additional DG Atul Singh
CH Srikanth as IG Octopus (Additional charge as IG Road Safety Authority)
Kolli Raghurami Reddy as IG Vigilance and Enforcement (Additional charge as Director General of Drugs)
Rajasekhar Babu as Chairman State Level Police Recruitment Board (Additional charge as IG Home Guards)
Sarvashrestha Tripathi as CID IG
Harikrishna as IG Police Personnel Affairs (Additional charge as IG Technical Services)
Senthil Kumar as DIG Octopus (with additional charge as DIG Security)
Rahuldev Sharma as DIG Police Training
Visakha Range DIG Vishal Gunni
CH Vijaya Rao as the DIG of Kurnool Range
Fakirappa as the joint police commissioner of Visakhapatnam
Krishna District SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi
APSP 6th Battalion Commandant Amit Bardar
Arif Hafeez as Intelligence Security Wing SP
Hajit Vejendla as SP of West Godavari district
Subbareddy as Vigilance Enforcement Officer of Rajahmundry
Y. Rishanth Reddy as Counter Intelligence SP (Additional responsibilities as Errachandan Task Force SP)
Joshua as Chittoor SP
Ravi Prakash as ACB SP
CH Manikantha as DCP of Visakhapatnam
Adhiraj Singh Rana as Commandant of APSP 5th Battalion
Kakinada 3rd Battalion Commandant Krishnakant Patel
Tushar as Guntur SP
K. Srinivasa Rao as Jaggayyapet DCP
Rampachodavaram ASP K. Dheeraj
A. Jagadish as Paderu ASP
Anand Reddy as Vijayawada DCP
Satyanarayana as Visakha DCP