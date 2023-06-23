AP Govt signs MoU with ETS to improve academic excellence

The Government of Andhra Pradesh, in conjunction with ETS, the world’s largest assessment, research and learning organization, announced today a joint agreement to provide customized English assessments to students in the state’s government schools. The agreement aims to fortify language capabilities of students and promote academic excellence by equipping them with the necessary skills to excel on the national learning metric.



As part of this 5-year initiative, ETS will evaluate and certify the English language proficiency of students ranging from Class 3 to 10 across all government schools through its TOEFL® Young Students Series assessments. Schools will leverage TOEFL Primary® and TOEFL Junior® Standard Tests to assess the English reading and listening skills of students in Class 3 through 5 and Class 6 through 9, respectively, while the TOEFL Junior Speaking Test will assess the English-speaking skills of Class 10 students. Since most of these students are considered first-generation English-language learners, customized “Readiness Tests” will determine their readiness to take Certification Tests.