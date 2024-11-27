AP govt supports spot admissions for PG courses

Rajamahendravaram: The state government has responded positively to the efforts of the Alumni Association regarding spot admissions for postgraduate (PG) courses. The Department of Higher Education issued a directive on Monday, approving the opportunity for government colleges to conduct spot admissions, similar to the private colleges, without the need for PGCET scores.

The Alumni Association’s plea for this flexibility was met favourably by the government. The association said that for the past three months, Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh had multiple discussions with Education Minister Nara Lokesh to secure this facility.

The Alumni Association of Arts College expressed gratitude for the ministers’ efforts, which eventually led to a favourable outcome.

President Mulla Madhav, Secretary Gadde Sudhakar, and Vice-President SSR Bhargav acknowledged the relentless efforts of Tourism Minister Durgesh in facilitating this process and credited his multiple meetings with Nara Lokesh for making it a reality.

The Alumni Association also expressed its gratitude to ministers Nara Lokesh, Kandula Durgesh, MP Daggubati Purandeswari, BJP National Executive Member Somu Veerraju, and others for their support and cooperation in achieving their demand.