AP govt. to begin Delhi's Sarvodaya School method of teachings in Vijayawada

The Andhra Pradesh government is giving utmost priority to education and as part of it, the face of schools changed with Nadu-Nedu. With the aim of providing quality education to the students, the state is moving towards piloting schools with teaching methods similar to the School of Excellence and Sarvodaya School in Delhi. Potti Sriramulu Municipal Corporation High School and VMR High School in Vijayawada have been selected for it.



School Education Principal Secretary Rajasekhar, Nadu-Today Infra Joint Director Murali, City Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and DEO Renuka have already looked into the possibility of turning those schools into Sarvodaya schools and made various suggestions to the Corporation officials.



All facilities will be provided to enable teaching from PP1, PP2 to 10 + 2 in a single school complex. Also, Potti Sriramulu Municipal Corporation is preparing to convert the High School Sports Development Center into a Sports School. The teaching in Vijayawada schools will be improved accordingly with the way the Sarvodaya school are doing. A team will be sent to Delhi for this. From this academic year onwards, the authorities are making strides towards setting up such schools in Vijayawada on an experimental basis. The policy will then be rolled out to suitable schools in the state in stages.

Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, City Commissioner, Vijayawada said they are taking steps to provide better education in municipal schools in the city. "As part of this we will provide education with all facilities up to 10 + 2 at a single place. Sarvodaya education type teaching in Delhi will be carried out experimentally in Vijayawada," he said.