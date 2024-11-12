AP govt. to conduct training for NDA MLAs on budget allocations

In a bid to enhance the legislative understanding of budgetary processes, the coalition government will conduct a specialised training program for NDA MLAs focused on department-wise allocations in the budget and Super Six schemes. The PRS orientation program is scheduled for 10 AM on Tuesday at the assembly venue, with 164 MLAs already notified to attend.

During the training, topics such as the intricacies of the state budget, effective strategies for budget speeches, and key discussions relevant to the allocation process will be addressed. The session aims to equip MLAs with the necessary skills and knowledge to better serve their constituencies.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are expected to participate in the training, emphasizing the importance of these sessions for legislative effectiveness. Following the training, an NDALP meeting will be convened at 2 PM, where both leaders will provide valuable suggestions and insights to further guide the MLAs in their roles.