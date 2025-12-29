Cycling key to a healthy, pollution-free future: Collector

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha said that cycling plays a vital role in ensuring a healthy lifestyle while also contributing to a pollution-free future. He urged children and youth to adopt cycling as an enjoyable daily habit to improve both physical and mental well-being, drawing inspiration from the “Pedal for Fitness” concept.

The Fit India on Sundays – Cycle Run programme was organised under the aegis of the NTR District Sports Authority (DSA) at Dr BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam here on Sunday. The Collector formally flagged off the cycling event and actively participated in the ride along with more than 50 children, sports department officials, and members of the Krishna District Cycling Association.

The participants covered a distance of about 9 kms, passing through Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium, Benz Circle, Polyclinic College Road, ITI College Road, PB Siddhartha College, and Red Circle.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Lakshmisha said that mental health is as important as physical health, and cycling helps in achieving overall wellness. He stressed that cultivating good habits like cycling can pave the way for many successes in life.

The Collector called upon citizens to make cycling a hobby not only for personal health but also to leave behind a clean and pollution-free environment as a legacy for future generations. He emphasised the need to create awareness and transform cycling into a preferred lifestyle choice, especially among youngsters.

DSDO Kakarla Koteshwara Rao, Krishna District Cycling Association Secretary K Sugunarao, Cycling Coach K Rahul, and others took part in the programme.