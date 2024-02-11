AP govt. to disburse YSR Cheyutha scheme funds on February 16

Andhra Pradesh government has announced good news for women in Andhra Pradesh. Under the YSR Cheyutha scheme, a total of Rs. 18,750 will be deposited annually in the accounts of women aged between 45 and 60 from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities in Kuppam of Chittoor District.

The Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, will personally participate in the program on February 16 and press a button to release the money.

Furthermore, the government has also released the schedule for depositing money in various government schemes and accounts. On February 16, funds will be released in Kuppam, followed by the release of input subsidy funds to farmers in Annamayya district on February 21. The YSR EBC Nestham would be released starting from February 24 in Kurnool. The fourth tranche of funds under the Vidya Deevena scheme will be released in Guntur on February 27, with the second installment being released from Sathya Sai District on March 5.

However, the schedule for saluting the volunteers is yet to be clarified and is expected to be announced in the 3rd or 4th week of this month.