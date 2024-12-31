AP govt. to distribute elderly pension today

The Andhra Pradesh government has exciting news for pensioners as it prepares to distribute pensions one day earlier than usual at the end of the year. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will participate in a special pension festival in Yalamanda, Palnadu district on December 31, delivering New Year greetings alongside the pension distribution program. The scheduled distribution, originally set for January 1, has been advanced to give beneficiaries a festive start to the New Year.

In anticipation of the event, the Palnadu district administration has implemented extensive arrangements. Chief Minister Naidu will arrive in Yalamanda village at 10:50 AM after departing from his Undavalli residence at 10:30 AM. The pension distribution will take place between 11:00 AM and 11:30 AM, followed by an interaction with the beneficiaries from 11:35 AM to 12:35 PM.

After the distribution event, the Chief Minister will meet with district officials and public representatives at 12:40 PM, and then visit the Trikoteswara Swamy temple in Kotappakonda at 1:45 PM. In light of the Chief Minister's visit, strict security measures have been implemented to ensure a smooth experience for attendees.

The beneficiaries are particularly excited about this unique opportunity to receive their pensions directly from the Chief Minister. One such beneficiary, Talari Saramma from Yalamanda village, will receive her widow's pension from CM Naidu’s hands. Saramma's husband, Nagaraju, a lorry driver, passed away due to COVID-19 in 2021, making her eligible for this support. Another beneficiary, also from Edukondalu, will receive an old-age pension during the event, expressing joy at the Chief Minister’s personal involvement in the distribution.

This gesture not only marks a new beginning for the pensioners but also reflects the government's commitment to recognizing and supporting its citizens during festive times.