AP govt. to extend Jagananna Thodu for 4.90 lakh beneficiaries in sixth tranche

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to re-lend 4,90,376 people doing small businesses through the Jagananna Todu scheme in the sixth tranche. To this end, from Wednesday to 21st, bankers and beneficiaries meetings will be organized in mandal and municipality wise across the state. On 25th district level meetings of DCCs will be held to review the loan distribution programs as per the targets set by the banks. In this regard, Director of Village Ward Secretariat Shanmohan has issued instructions to District Collectors.

It is suggested that these meetings should be held under the auspices of DRDA PDs in rural areas and MEPMA in municipalities. The government is giving loans to 4,90,376 people in this installment including 3,28,402 people in rural areas and 1,61,974 people in urban areas. The state government has provided Rs. 10,000 per beneficiary from banks.

It is known that CM YS Jagan has formally started the sixth installment of the loan distribution program while taking loans to the beneficiaries in five installments already. In relation to loans taken by small traders from banks, the interest for the last 6 months is Rs. 15.17 crore, which was deposited in the beneficiary accounts by the government on the same day. It is known that the government is implementing this program so that the banks will increase the loan amount and lend to those who have paid their loans on time.