AP govt writes to KRMB, complains against Telangana over excess use of Krishna river water

The Andhra Pradesh government has once again written to the Krishna River Management Board seeking to restrain Telangana from using excess water in Krishna water. The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments have been at loggerheads over the use of Krishna waters for some time. The dispute over the share of river waters has reached a climax between the two states. In this context, the latest letter from the Andhra Pradesh government to the Krishna River Management Board on the use of Krishna waters is set to become another controversy.



The Andhra Pradesh government has accused the Telangana government of using Nagarjunasagar waters for power generation. To this end, Andhra Pradesh Engineer-in-Chief C. Narayana Reddy wrote a letter to the Member Secretary of the Krishna River Management Board in Hyderabad. The letter said the spillway radial gates at the Pulichintala project had to be opened and closed due to frequent use of water from the Nagarjuna Sagar for power generation before the onset of monsoon last year. He said Spillway Gate No. 16 was washed away due to this and recalled that the gate is still not set.

He expressed concern that if the state of Telangana does not release water for power generation now, the Pulichinthala Reservoir will reach full level. The ENC wrote in its letter that the excess water would have to be released to the Prakasam Barrage.