AP Gram Panchayat elections 2021 completed successfully: SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar

Andhra Pradesh SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar revealed that the panchayat elections were successfully completed in 4 phases in the state. Speaking to media on Monday, he said that 16 per cent of the seats across the state were unanimously elected. About 10,890 Sarpanches and 47,500 ward members were directly elected. He said that the mechanism had worked with dedication in the electoral process. He said that this was possible due to the wisdom and restraint of all the officers. He said more than 90,000 staff worked in each phase and more than 50,000 policemen were working efficiently and more than 80 per cent of the voters in each phase took part in the voluntary voting. "The Election Commission is fully satisfied with this," he said.



"Employees of all departments participated in each installment. Difficulties in one or two places were coordinated at the field level. No re-polling was reported anywhere with adverse events and nowhere is the election postponed. Political leaders and voters acted wisely," SEC said. He opined that the process strengthens the democratic system and expressed satisfaction that collectors, SPs and officers worked with efficiency and ingenuity. The SEC lauded media for being instrumental in educating the voters.

The SEC said that the MPTC and ZPTC had earlier planned to hold the elections but there were some disturbances due to the cases in the court. Elections will be held when the disturbances are over. He said the municipal election process would start from March 2. He called on urban voters to also take part in the massive voting.